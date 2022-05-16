Monday Morning Fly By: To the second round we go

*It’s time we start asking the big questions around here: should the Flyers trade their fifth overall pick this year? [BSH]

*And the kids already in the system, namely Connor McClennon, sure are going well. [NBCSP]

*We’ve been talking about coaching candidates for the Flyers for the last little bit; how are we feeling about Paul Maurice? [NBCSP]

*On name’s come off the board already, though, as Bruce Boudreau is set to return to the Canucks next season. [The Athletic]

*In case you missed it, Claude Giroux and the Panthers came up with a big win in Game 7, and they’re off to the second round! [Litterbox Cats]

*Speaking of the second round, there’s good news for Avalanche fans, as the swelling’s subsided around Darcy Kuemper’s eye after that scary injury from a stick coming through his mask, and he should be good to go for their series against the Blues. [TSN]

*The Leafs lost a tough series, but remain a very good team, and that doesn’t really necessitate a blowup. So, then, where do they go from here? [The Athletic]

*And another big question now that their season’s over! What’s gonna happen with Patrice Bergeron? [The Athletic]

*In case anyone needed a reminder, Connor McDavid is very good. [Sportsnet]