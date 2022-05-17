Tuesday Morning Fly By: Coaches on the move

*A bit of Flyers related news came up yesterday, as it was announced that Kevin Hayes is a finalist for the Masterton Trophy. [BSH]

*We’re talking the draft! We’re talking about Joakim Kemell! [BSH]

*The Flames are going to the second round, and Johnny Gaudreau was the one to punch that ticket for them with an overtime winner. That’s pretty cool, because, in case you hadn’t heard, he’s From Here. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]

*Another name’s come off the board of potential coaching candidates for the Flyers, as the Islanders have named Lane Lambert their new head coach. [Lighthouse Hockey]

*But, one door closes and another door opens. Or, one coach gets hired and another gets fired? Anyway, Pete DeBoer is out in Vegas. [Knights on Ice]

*The Lightning kick off their series against the Panthers tonight, but they got a bit of bad news, as Brayden Point is “highly questionable” for Game 1 after sustaining a lower body injury in Game 7 agains the Leafs. [The Athletic]

*It’s Conn Smythe Watch time! [Sportsnet]

*In the world of streaming, things are going well for the NHL and ESPN+. [The Athletic]

*And finally, a fresh 32 Thoughts podcast! [Sportsnet]