Barry Trotz reportedly ‘top candidate’ for Flyers head coach

The most important transaction the Philadelphia Flyers might have this season will have nothing to do with a player, but who will lead them from behind the bench.

After GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that interim head coach Mike Yeo will not be returning to the staff in the lead role, all eyes were on what the team decides to do next and what person will be in charge of this team after their incredibly disappointing season.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday, the recently fired Barry Trotz might just be the one guy the Flyers really want to do that.

Several sources are drawing a line from Trotz to Vegas, but I’ve heard the Flyers, who have seen him firsthand in Washington and New York, have a deep, deep respect for him and his work. He’s a top candidate there. — Sportsnet

Ever since he was released of his duties by the New York Islanders, every fan of every team with a feasible amount of flexibility in their favorite team’s head coaching role has clamored for Trotz. He is a coach that simply brings the best out of his team on both ends of the ice and has certainly taken dismal Islanders rosters farther than anyone could have really thought.

For a more local flavor, our friend Charlie O’Connor can confirm Elliotte Friedman’s report that the Flyers view Trotz as someone at the top of their list to fill their vacancy on the bench.

Following up on @FriedgeHNIC's 32 Thoughts, can confirm per a source that Barry Trotz is indeed in the "top tier" of the Flyers' coaching wishlist. As I've reported previously, money will not be an object in their coaching search. Doesn't mean they'll get him, but he's a target. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) May 17, 2022

Whenever a talented coach is out there on the market, it’s been a tight race to try to hire the guy and it seems like the Winnipeg Jets — which just so happens to be located in Trotz’s home province — are getting a head start, as they have already interviewed the free agent for their own opening.

It all depends on what Trotz wants to handle. When it comes to the Jets, it’s a roster that has been defensively inept (which he would fix) with significant firepower up front. For the Flyers, it would be more of a project and the only reason that is obvious as to why he would be willing to come to Philadelphia is his reported interest in getting into more of a management role and considering that the Flyers are going to tinker with this roster and there will be many player moves this summer, hiring him early and letting him have a voice in the process, could be one way to get an advantage.

Regardless, it’s going to be an eventful couple of months, full of Trotz or not.