Wednesday Morning Fly By: Trotz Mania

*Big news! Or, big rumor? Anyway, The Reports are saying Barry Trotz is the Flyers’ top choice for their new head coach. [BSH]

*That and even more Flyers related stuff in the newest 32 Thoughts (written form). [Sportsnet]

*They, of course, are not the only teams going after Trotz—they Jets are already interviewing him as well. [Sportsnet]

*But what if the Flyers don’t get Trotz? How are we feeling about Jim Montgomery? [NBCSP]

*And we do have some actual news as well—the Flyers have signed defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year entry level contract. [Flyers]

*The 2022 Community Draft Board kicks off later today, here’s a refresher on how the series works and a look at some of the top prospects. [BSH]

*The Coyotes are just the gift that keeps on giving, at least as far as content is concerned. They’ve reached an agreement with ASU which includes a “good behavior” clause, and says the Coyotes are not allowed to change the look of the ice surface logos. [The Athletic]

*The Selke finalists have been named, and this year we’ve got Patrice Bergeron, Aleksander Barkov, and Elias Lindholm up for it. [TSN]

*Things are looking pretty measured up in Toronto, and after a disappointing end of the season, the Leafs are largely staying the course. [The Athletic]