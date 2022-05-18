Flyperbole: Ice skating uphill

Steve and Ryan discuss the Stanley Cup Playoffs going into the second round, the Philadelphia Flyers drafting at the five spot in the 2022 NHL draft, Scott Hartnell’s cutting edge tweets, part 2 of the Frankenteam discussion, and more!

