Flyperbole: Ice skating uphill

You’ve seen Blade, right? With Wesley Snipes? Oh, come on.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Steve and Ryan discuss the Stanley Cup Playoffs going into the second round, the Philadelphia Flyers drafting at the five spot in the 2022 NHL draft, Scott Hartnell’s cutting edge tweets, part 2 of the Frankenteam discussion, and more!

