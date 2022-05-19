Thursday Morning Fly By: Draft season commence

*Would you look at that! A fresh Flyperbole, just for you. [BSH]

*And some more podcast content for you! It’s 32 more thoughts! [Sportsnet]

*We kicked off our 2022 Community Draft Board yesterday, and our first overall pick wasn’t much of a surprise. Shane Wright, hello! [BSH]

*Speaking of the draft, hey look! A new mock draft! [The Athletic]

*The Flyers may have Barry Trotz at the top of their list for coaching candidates at the moment, but there are more names than his out there, still. Like, for example, one John Tortorella. [NBCSP]

*Some nice news: the NHLPA and IIHF are donating $100K worth of hockey equipment to youth players in Ukraine. [Sportsnet]

*More award finalists? More award finalists. The Lady Byng, you’re up. [TSN]

*Don’t worry Penguins fans, Ron Hextall has a plan. It’s all right up here *taps noggin.* That seems fine right? [The Athletic]

*Planning on throwing an offer sheet at a player this summer, anybody? It might just end up costing you a bit more now. [Sportsnet]