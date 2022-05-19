Flyers re-sign Nick Seeler to two-year deal

Sometimes you get rewarded for playing on an incredibly bad team.

Announced by the team on Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Nick Seeler to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $775,000 (a.k.a. league minimum) that will see him stay here through the 2023-24 season.

While the team does not explain it in their press release, the assumption is that for the first year of the contract it will be a one-way deal and the second will be two-way. This means that Seeler will be earning the same $775,000 salary no matter where he plays next season, but when he plays in the AHL during the 2023-24 season, he will have a lower salary.

The 28-year-old blueliner appeared in 43 games for the Flyers this season and earned just one goal and two assists. Among all of those forgetful matches, there was one moment that stood above the rest and it happened at the very start, against the Seattle Kraken and involved Seeler sending his fist into a player’s face multiple times.

There will be trade rumors surrounding this team all summer long and if some of the suspected moves do happen, then the Flyers will need some warm bodies to put on their blue line and Seeler is definitely that. A guy.