Friday Morning Fly By: Chuck’s sealing deals

*The offseason is officially underway, as Chuck Fletcher did the work needed to lock down one of the most important players on the Flyers’ roster last season: Nick Seeler. [BSH]

*Evidently the Flyers will be interviewed by Barry Trotz today, but he isn’t the only name kicking around, of course. There’s always Torts. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Number two overall on our BSH Community Draft Board is Big Boy Juraj Slafkovsky, who made a name for himself at the Olympics this year. [BSH]

*Unless the Flyers are the luckiest team in history Juraj won’t be there at five, but there are several other European prospects who may be and it’s worth taking a look at them. [Inquirer]

*One way Chuck could go about getting some of that high-end talent the Flyers need is through the ol’offer sheet. Here’s this year’s structure, in case we need to know it. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Jack Adams nominations came out yesterday. Once again it appears to be the “coach with a good goalie” award. [ProHockeyTalk]

*On the best rivalries going in the NHL right now. [ESPN+]

*We all knew the Battle of Alberta was going to be bonkers but I’m not sure any of us expected it to be bonkers in the particular way Game 1 was bonkers. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, it’s Friday, and what better day of the week to sit back in our glass house and point and laugh at the stupid Bruins. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]