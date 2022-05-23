Monday Morning Fly By: Back to back on the brink

*Well if you plopped yourself onto the Panthers bandwagon in an attempt to have a little fun during these playoffs... it’s not looking good. They’re down 3-0 and, because the NHL is great, will be playing for their lives in the second half of a back-to-back. [AP]

*The most shocking thing about Florida in these playoffs, arguably, is the fact that they have only scored ONE power play goal through these two rounds. For a team that scored a ton in the regular season it doesn’t make a lot of sense. [Sportsnet]

*It’s not just the Panthers choking, though. The dang Lightning seem to be unstoppable. AGAIN. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Anyway, the Flyers. Lots of Barry Trotz talk but he’s not the only coaching candidate the Flyers will be looking at. [NBC Sports Philly]

*As the drafts gets closer, there’s going to be a lot of focus on what the Flyers will do with the fifth overall. There are a number of really good North American players that might be available at five. [Inquirer]

*And if they decide they want to go defense, there’s a bunch of those guys too. [Inquirer]

*We’ve got Logan Cooley going at three, though, so it probably won’t be him. [BSH]

*Back to the ploffs, Jordan Binnington is out for the remainder. [St. Louis Game Time]

*So too is Sam Girard. [Mile High Hockey]

*This is kinda wild: despite the Penguins being eliminated a whole week ago, Jake Guentzel is still the leading goal scorer in the playoffs. [Pensburgh]

*And finally, remember our old pal Craig Ramsay? He’s become a legend in Slovakia. Which is certainly not something you had on your late-90s Flyers bingo card. [The Athletic]