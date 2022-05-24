Tuesday Morning Fly By: Swept back to Sunrise

*The Tampa Bay Lightning are... unstoppable? The swept the Panthers last night. [TSN]

*Chuck Fletcher continues to get things done this offseason, really making moves. By which I mean signing another depth player to a two-way contract. Depth is important too, right?! [Inquirer]

*Your choice at #4 overall on the BSH Community Draft Board is defenseman Simon Nemec, the first guy in this draft who could possibly be there at 5 for the Flyers. [BSH]

*As the Trotz and Torts and Tocc rumors continue to kick around, why not take a look at a totally off-board choice that would be a little on the spicy side? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Remember our old pal Danick Martel? Buddy is absolutely thriving in small-town Quebec right now. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*Anyone been paying attention to the Worlds? No? Well DENMARK beat CANADA. That’s wild. [Sportsnet]

*How’s about some power rankings, in the form of biggest surprises from this hockey season. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, it’s the offseason, so we ranked helmets. Why not? [BSH]