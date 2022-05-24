Flyperbole: Man with a plan

Steve and Ryan discuss Barry Trotz and Johnny Gaudreau as potential fits on the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Ron Hextall’s big plan, the Nazem Kadri / Jordan Binnington incident, the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, and more.

