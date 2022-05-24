 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flyperbole: Man with a plan

You couldn't pay us enough to take a groin shot from PK Subban.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Calgary Flames v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Ryan discuss Barry Trotz and Johnny Gaudreau as potential fits on the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Ron Hextall’s big plan, the Nazem Kadri / Jordan Binnington incident, the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, and more.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...