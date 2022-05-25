Wednesday Morning Fly By: When is Tocc’s interview?

*Shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone, but it was confirmed yesterday that the Flyers have interview John Tortorella for their open coaching position. One assumes Rick Tocchet will be interviewed soon, if he hasn’t been already. [BSH]

*Because if nothing else, Chuck is the kind of guy that’s going to do his due diligence during the hiring process. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Up at five on the BSH Community Draft Board is Matthew Savoie, a guy that a lot of folks in-the-know seem to think is the best option for the Flyers. [BSH]

*The Phantoms did not have what you’d call a banner year up in Allentown. Meltzer has a full review. [Flyers]

*The Florida Panthers are learning what teams like Tampa and Washington have learned before them: you gotta find another gear if you’re going to make it to the Final. [ProHockeyTalk]

*DGB brings you ten long-lost playoff rivalries that need to come back to life. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we’ve got not one but TWO brand new podcasts for your midweek listening pleasure. First, Steve and Ryan run through the playoffs thus far on a new Flyperbole... [BSH]

*... and the BSH gang is back after a two-week hiatus to talk about what the Flyers have been up to and, of course, the playoffs. [BSH]