Thursday Morning Fly By: Hurry up, long weekend

*This week feels long, eh? The looming long weekend that will never arrive. Anyhoo, as the coaching search continues, how’s about another New York Rangers cast off? [NBC Sports Philly]

*In that vein, a lot of people seem keen on hiring John Tortorella because he’ll yet at the stupid hockey players everyone is mad at and also be funny in interviews. But is he actually the right choice for the Flyers right now? [The Hockey News]

*We’re at number six on the Community Draft Board, which means we’re still looking at guys the Flyers could plausibly choose, which means this is all still interesting. Next up is a big Czech defenseman that can skate. [BSH]

*If the Flyers do ultimately decide to go the Aggressive Retool™ route, Kevin Fiala might be a guy they look to target in a trade. [The Athletic]

*Over at the Worlds the US Men have qualified for the quarterfinals. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Joe Thornton’s season is over but he’s not ready to talk about what comes next. Which makes sense, really. Give the guy a week at least, geez. [ProHockeyTalk]

*In case you had any question about the fact that Connor McDavid is the best there is... [TSN]

*And finally, Lou Nolan, absolutely legend and a heck of a good man. [Inquirer]