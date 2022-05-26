One of the players who has made the biggest jump in this draft class is Finnish winger Joakim Kemell. It was the U18 World Championship when he really made an impression on hockey fans, recording six goals and two assists in five games to help Finland win a bronze medal.

He is one of the more fascinating players in the draft, as he is a high risk/reward player. He has a tremendous shot that seems to translate to every level of completion he plays. However, there are also areas in his game that need some fine tuning before he becomes a reliable NHL player.

BSH 2022 Community Draft Board, No. 7: Joakim Kemell

2021-2022 Season

Team: JYP (Liiga, Finnish top level League)

Statistics: 15 G, 8 A, 39 GP

Pre-Draft Rankings

Central Scouting (European Skaters): 2

TSN, McKenzie (Midseason): 3

The Athletic, Pronman (Midseason): 7

The Athletic, Wheeler (Midseason): 7

What’s there to like?

Everything begins with Kemell’s shot. He arguably has the best shot in the draft and has even had is shot compared by some to Patrik Laine. What’s even more impressive is the different arsenal of shots he has. He can beat goalies with a slap shot from the circles, by changing angles quickly and firing a hard and accurate wrist shot, or by making a move in tight around the net.

His shot is not the only part of his offensive game to like, however. He is also a great playmaker thanks to his good hands and ability to stickhandle around defenseman. At 5-foot-11, 176 lbs, he is not afraid to be a little physical at times and battle along the boards, something he will only get better at as he consumes to build muscle.

Defensively, he is solid and works hard to backcheck and support the defense. Additionally, he uses an active stick to takeaway passing lanes and cause turnovers which he is then able to move up the ice into odd man situations.

What’s not to like?

His skating stride is a little awkward and causes him to lose speed and power in open ice. He does, however, have good edge work, which allows him to escape defenders in the offensive zone. Another complaint about Kemell is that sometimes he can make the wrong decision whether it be shooting when he should have passed or making the wrong pass. Something he does need to do is put on more weight, which should come with more development in Finland or the AHL.

How would he fit in the Flyers’ system?

If Kemell reached his full potential, he absolutely would fit in the Flyers system. Something Flyers fans have been wanting for years is a pure goal-scorer. Someone with a wicked shot who can be relied upon to get 30 every season. If Kemell continues his development I can absolutely see him being a top-line winger and a major threat on a first line power-play unit.

Could the Flyers actually get him?

Joakim Kemell should be there at No. 5 for the Flyers, unless there is a team who really likes his potential. I am not saying that Kemell should be drafted as a top five player; that is up to people’s personal view on how risky they want to be with the pick.

One addition to the poll:

Frank Nazar - C/RW, USNTDP (USHL)- 15 G, 20 A in 24 GP

“His skating and defensive abilities really stand out. His work ethic is another trait that gets praised by experts when it comes to breaking down Nazar. That said, his offensive ability is something that packs a lot of upsides itself. Paired with his transitional abilities and strong reliability in the defensive zone, he could be a future number one center or winger for whichever NHL franchise calls his name on draft day. He has top PK and PP upside, with an ability to play in any and all situations. However, if his offensive abilities have trouble translating to the NCAA or NHL levels, his smarts, skating and two-way game still give him a relatively safe floor to be a solid third line forward in the future.” Kyle Pereira, Last Word on Sports