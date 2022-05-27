Friday Morning Fly By: Second round getting spicy

*Ahh, the long weekend is finally upon us. This month has somehow been equal parts fast and heck and dragging on, eh? Anyhoo, Charlie has started his season reviews, which are obviously always great, and first up on his list is Travis Konecny. An interesting first choice. [The Athletic]

*Up at 7th on the BSH Community Draft Board is a guy with a lot of potential upside but also a lot of red flags. Fun! [BSH]

*It’s starting to get really smoky around John Tortorella right now, so we should all probably brace ourselves for that outcome, maybe. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And as we get closer to July 1, the John Hockey rumors will begin in earnest. So get ready for all of that, too. [Inquirer]

*If the Flyers’ front office is smart, they’ll take a look at the teams finding success in these playoffs and maybe try to learn some lessons. Here’s what those lessons might be. [The Athletic]

*And finally, there’s been a lot of fun and crazy and wild in these playoffs so far, but nothing has been wilder and crazier and (at times) funner than Mike Smith. [ESPN+]