Report: Mike Yeo not returning ‘in head coach capacity’ to Flyers

What was assumed has now been reported: Mike Yeo will not be the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers next season, according to Kevin Weekes. Weekes, who took the hockey world by storm by reporting trades in different locations at the deadline, tweeted out a video from the booth in Minnesota on Monday night.

“I’m told sources have indicated that head coach Mike Yeo will not be returning in a head coach capacity to the Philadelphia Flyers,” Weekes said in the above video. It sure sounds like the Flyers could be open to bringing him back in another role, however.

The Flyers hired Mike Yeo on May 6th, 2019 to be an assistant coach under Alain Vigneault. Yeo then replaced Vigneault as the interim head coach of the Flyers on December 6th, 2021.

Things only got worse for the Flyers under Yeo. Yeo coached the Flyers to a 17-36-7 record (41 points in 60 games) after they started 8-10-4 (20 points in 22) under Vigneault.

Yeo got his first NHL head coaching job with Chuck Fletcher’s Minnesota Wild in 2011. He spent parts of five seasons there before being fired 55 games into the 2015-16 season. He then lasted two-plus seasons in St. Louis, with the Blues winning the Stanley Cup after a 7-9-3 start under Yeo in the 2018-19 season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Yeo is back as an assistant coach, but that may likely be up to whoever the Flyers decide to bring in as the head honcho. There are several names out there, including former Flyer Rick Tocchet.

Philadelphia Flyers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher, will hold his end of 2021-22 season press conference tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. He’ll likely address this issue as well as the plan heading into the offseason. It’s going to be another important summer for the Flyers.