Flyers defenseman Sam Morin’s playing career is unfortunately coming to an end. Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday morning that Morin, who did not appear in any NHL games this season, will be unable to continue his playing career after suffering numerous significant injuries to his knee.

“He won’t be able to return to play unfortunately. He’s had too many knee injuries. He’s not gonna be in the position to continue his career.” “This offseason we’ll sit down with Sam and see if there’s something that he would like to do going forward. But tremendous kid, huge heart, huge determination. Did everything he could to be a player. No one appreciated being a hockey player better than Sam Morin, but there’s unfortunately too much damage to the knee to resurrect his career.”

Morin, the Flyers’ first-round selection (No. 11 overall) from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, has struggled with knee injuries throughout his career. He tore the ACL in his right knee two separate times in the span of just 19 months, and prior to the start of the season, he underwent knee surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 campaign.

While the 26-year-old’s playing career is over, Fletcher revealed that the Flyers are open to keeping Morin within the organization to some capacity.

“We’ll sit down and see what he wants to do and have those conversations. I’ve had a couple with him, but just wanted to give him some time,” said Fletcher. “It’s been a long road for him. It’s very emotional when you see your career slipping away because of things you can’t control.”

In total, Morin appeared in 29 games as a Flyer, logging one point — a goal — and 45 penalty minutes.