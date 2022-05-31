Tuesday Morning Fly By: Prayers up for your bandwagon

*Everyone have a nice long weekend? The second round came to a close with last night’s Game 7 and we are on to the Conference Finals. Here’s hoping your bandwagon team is still in it and/or you’re still having fun. Anyhoo, while the Easter Conference Final doesn’t seem like it’ll be too exciting, out West things are going to be FUN. So hopefully you like staying up late. [TSN]

*The biggest thing to watch? Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon. [Sportsnet]

*So the Flyers. Nothing going on here but the search for a coach. If you recall, on Friday Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Flyers might be going after one of the Penguins’ assistant coaches. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And then there’s Kirk Muller, a member of the Flames’ coaching staff. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Does any of this matter? Who knows. [Inquirer]

*Outside of the search for a coach, it’s really just a lot of wishing and hoping and thinking and praying that John Hockey wants to come home. [Inquirer]

*It’s going to be a big summer for the Flames, as they have a few guys that need contracts and they won’t be able to pay all of them. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Speaking off, there will be some spicy free agents on the market this summer. It may not matter to us since the Flyers have no money, but hey, maybe Chuck has magic. Or something. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, these playoffs really have been a lot of fun. Which can be a weird experience if you’ve been a hockey fan for a long time. The fun continues tonight; giddy up. [The Athletic]