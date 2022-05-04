Wednesday Morning Fly By: Summer starts now

*Big day for Chucky Two Trades yesterday, as he held his end-of-season meeting with the media, which we all got to watch. If you missed it, the highlights. [BSH]

*It was mostly a lot of boilerplate press conference nothingness but we learned that Sam Morin will have to hang them up, which is a real shame. [BSH]

*It really really stinks; Morin is a good dude and he’s had just the worst possible luck at every turn. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The other big news, which actually broke the night before, was that Mike Yeo is out as head coach. Not surprising, but confirmed now nonetheless. [ProHockeyTalk]

*As summer begins, it’s time to start thinking about which of these players are going to stay and which of them need to be sent packing. [Inquirer]

*In that vein, Charlie’s full season grades for the prospects are out. Predictably, they graded out better than the regulars. [The Athletic]

*We are two days into the ploffs and there have already been about a million fines and hearings. The first round is just the best thing ever. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, now that Mike Yeo is out of work, he’s got a lot of options. We explored some. [BSH]