Thursday Morning Fly By: All hail the king

*While we all wait for Chuck Fletcher to pick a coach for next season, let’s take a moment to congratulate Scott Laughton on his nomination for the King Clancy. Hooray! [Inquirer]

*So yeah, the coach. What do the Flyers ultimately want in a new bench boss? It doesn’t really seem that clear, which is kinda disconcerting. [NBC Sports Philly]

*A good fit, that’s the answer. Whatever that means! [ProHockeyTalk]

*There are a lot of options, but two names keep popping up more than others so I guess we should just settle into the idea that it’ll be one of these guys. [Inquirer]

*Chuck Fletcher said a lot of stuff, a lot of words anyway at his presser the other day and Charlie sussed it all out to see what makes sense and what doesn’t. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of choices, draft day will be here before we know it, and a kid from Pittsburgh might be the Flyers’ best option. [BSH]

*Anyway the playoffs! Somehow every Game 1 was a doozy in one way or another. [ESPN]

*And finally, the Flyers aren’t the only team golfing right now that has a bunch of big questions to answer. Should be an interesting summer. [Sportsnet]