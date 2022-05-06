Friday Morning Fly By: Playoffs are fun

*Sam Morin spoke with the media yesterday to officially announce his retirement. What a bummer, truly. [Inquirer]

*Despite everything that’s happened to him, despite having to end his career in his 20s, the guy remains unbelievably positive. Honestly what a good kid. We could all learn something. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers hired Sami Kapanen and Fred Shero’s grandson to do scouting. These could very well be great hires but at this moment the nepotism feels like more of the same nonsense we’ve been doing for 40 years. [Inquirer]

*Curiously, this kind of move does not appear on Charlie’s list of the five most important things the Flyers need to do this summer. [The Athletic]

*Speaking if things to do this summer, the final rankings are out and while #1 is no surprise, #2 is a little bit of one. [NHL.com]

*There are quite a lot of Former Flyers left in the playoffs, and there are reasons for rooting for most of them. Some more than others. [BSH]

*Gary Bettman doesn’t want to change the NHL playoffs, one assumes this is because Gary Bettman doesn’t think he’s made a wrong decision ever in his life. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Way too early to name a Conn Smythe favorite which is fun because you can imagine it’ll be literally anybody. [ESPN]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! Putting a bow on this turd of the season by going through the exit interview pressers and moving into offseason mode. [BSH]