Monday Morning Fly By: Now it’s getting good

*What a fantastic weekend for hockey fans, eh pals? Saturday’s nearly 12-hour block of hockey programming was perfection for the rainy day we had in Philly. Anyhoo, in Flyers news the team signed goalie Ivan Fedotov to his ECL over the weekend. [BSH]

*Fedotov, who you may have heard is both Russian and quite large, is expected to battle for the backup spot behind Carter Hart. Exciting! [NBC Sports Philly]

*If a whole bunch of things go right, it’s plausible that the Flyers could be a good team next season. [Inquirer]

*One of those things that needs to go right is the hiring of a new head coach. But why in the world would any good coach want to come into this mess? [BSH]

*Back to the ploffs, the Bruins were without Charlie McAvoy yesterday afternoon in Game 4 against the Canes because, unfortunately, Covid is still a thing. [ProHockeyTalk]

*In the Florida series, the stupid Capitals brought in stupid Ilya Samsonov on Saturday afternoon and he was a goddang wall, putting the Panthers behind in the series 2-1. [The Athletic]

*And speaking of Covid, it’s leading to some pretty interesting logistical decisions by the teams having to cross the border these playoffs. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, he’s a rundown of the big stuff that happened in this weekend’s games, in case you missed them. [Sportsnet]