Wednesday Morning Fly By: No links just stinks

*Nothing but crickets in FlyersLand this week, folks. Absolutely nothing happening. The only thing to report is that Travis Sanheim won himself a silver medal this week. [NHL.com]

*We are up to the 9th pick in our BSH Community Draft Board, and the spot goes to a skilled forward with a fantastic hockey name. [BSH]

*On the prospect front, Corey Pronman’s final rankings are out, with a shakeup at the top and a defenseman for the Flyers. [The Athletic]

*Everyone enjoy Game 1 last night? The NHL is abysmal at promoting its most exciting players but with Edmonton in the Conference Final and the games on ESPN, perhaps, finally, Connor McDavid’s magic might bring in some new fans. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of Game 1 the Eastern Conference Final kicks off tonight and... this is hard to say out loud but like... the Rangers are a really likable team? Ugh. Who are you all rooting for in this one? [Blueshirt Banter]

*After being bounced early in the playoffs yet again, the Carolina Hurricanes need to figure out how they find their next gear. [TSN]

*And finally, find me someone easier to hate than Jordan Binnington. I’ll wait. It’s going to take you a while. This dude is THE WORST. [ESPN]