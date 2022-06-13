Monday Morning Fly By: Meet the new boss (probably)

*Before we get to the hockey that happened over the weekend, let’s talk about the Flyers new head coach, who is definitely John Tortorella. First, Frank Seravalli reported that the Flyers had narrowed their search. [Daily Faceoff]

*Then we had noted insider Kevin Weekes dropping this little nugget:

**Keep An Eye On**

Although the @NHL Coaching Carousel remains fluid with oversupply of candidates vs vacancies ; there might be some connection between the decision of who the @NHLJets & @NHLFlyers hire for their HC. #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 12, 2022

*And then began the full-court press from the team-controlled wing of the media. [Hockeybuzz]

*Anyhoo, this weekend the New York Rangers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Stanley Cup Final is set. For the first time in a very, very long time, the two best teams in the league will compete for the ultimate prize. It’s going to be a lot of fun. [Mile High Hockey]

*Back to the Flyers, with a lot of holes to fill and not a lot of ways to full them, the Flyers’ front office is hoping one of the kids will be able to step up in a big way next year. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One way they might try to kick start that retool is a spicy one-for-one trade with the Winnipeg Jets. [The Athletic]

*We’re at 17 on the Community Draft Board, and you folks have chosen an American kid with a fun name. [BSH]

*Overall these playoffs have been very, very entertaining and the numbers back it up. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, you have opinions, right? A lot of them, surely. Share them with Charlie in his annual Flyers Fan Survey. [The Athletic]