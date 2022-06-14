Flyperbole: Is it Torts time?

Steve and Ryan discuss the man who is likely to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers - John Tortorella. The guys also take a look at the upcoming Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

