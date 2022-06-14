 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: Is it Torts time?

Am I the only one who even has a concept of what McHale’s Navy is?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Steve and Ryan discuss the man who is likely to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers - John Tortorella. The guys also take a look at the upcoming Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

