Tuesday Morning Fly By: Nothing to see here, everything is as usual...

*As draft day approaches every year, there always seems to develop some questioning of certain long-held consensuses/consensii, especially at the top of the draft. Our own draft board here held true to Shane Wright at first overall, but here’s Corey Pronman making an argument for Juraj Slafkovsky in that slot. It’s unlikely the Flyers will be the ones making this decision (thank god, they’d probably make the wrong one anyway), but it may have an effect on the way things fall afterwards. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of, the BSH draft board finally hit another superstar-calibre name with Rutger McGroarty at no. 18. This sounds like if the state university of New Jersey left it up to a write-in internet poll to decide what to name their mascot. But should the Philadelphia Flyers select him with their fifth overall pick? [BSH]

*Some of us have resigned ourselves to the darkness and accepted that Chuck Fletcher and co. will probably hire John Tortorella as the 23rd head coach in Flyers history, while others still hold out hope that it’ll be Barry Trotz. The only question that remains: Does Barry want the job? [NBCSP]

*Meanwhile, this Winnipeg brewery is offering Trotz free beer for life if he becomes the next coach of the Jets, and I’d like to know what Philly can do in response. Calling all local businesses and purveyors of alcohol, cheesesteaks, pretzels, hoagies, cream cheese; attention all Mummers’ Clubs with loose membership restrictions, area-born rappers, and M. Night Shyamalan’s casting director; hello tattoo artists and MuralArts programs! Somebody offer this man something! [TSN]

*Tomorrow night will mark the beginning of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here’s ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on the 10 most pivotal players in the series. [ESPN]

*Who ya got? Coaches and executives let you know their picks. [The Athletic]

*As of this writing, the gold medal game between the US and Canada at the U18 Women’s World Championship is just beginning, but by the time you’re reading this we’ll know who won! Congrats (or condolences) to the American team. [Ice Garden]

*Interestingly, no Flyers made this list from Frank Seravalli of buyout candidates for the summer, but one semi-notable former Flyer did. [Daily Faceoff]

