Wednesday Morning Fly By: Finally, it’s happening

*It’s Stanley Cup Final Day! And a pleasant one to you and yours. You folks excited? Here’s a big ol’ preview for you. [ESPN]

*Big news yesterday; while everyone around here is pretending no one is making any coaching choices until Barry Trotz makes his choice, the Vegas Golden Knights went ahead and hired the guy they wanted to hire. A wild concept. [Knights On Ice]

*Every single sign and rumor and leak and media insider is pointing to the Flyers hiring John Tortorella but, allegedly, they’re still trying to land Barry Trotz. [NBC Sports Philly]

*A couple of local boys are making their way into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto which is, objectively, cool as heck. [Inquirer]

*A lot of Flyers fans seem to like the idea of Chuck Fletcher kicking the tires on Alex Debrincat. Makes sense, he’s pretty darn good. But what would it take to get him? [ProHockeyTalk]

*Heading into tonight’s Game 1 let’s talk a little about the guy you’ll probably want to watch more than any other in these games: Cale Makar. [Sportsnet]

*While you’re waiting for tonight’s game, great news! We’ve got a brand new Flyperbole to pass the time! [BSH]

*And finally, still not sure who you’re rooting for in this Final? No worries, DGB is here to help. [The Athletic]