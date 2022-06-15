Flyers reportedly offer John Tortorella head coaching gig

It appears the Flyers are very close to naming their new head coach. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, they are in the “late-stage negotiations” with veteran head coach John Tortorella.

Weekes first reported the Flyers’ intention to hire Tortorella late Tuesday night.

**Breaking News**

I’m told the @NHLFlyers have offered their HC position to John Tortorella. More negotiations required for deal to be completed. @GrittyNHL over to you ! @NHL @StanleyCup #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/ibAi51BoFf — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 15, 2022

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher has made it known that he expects the Flyers to be competitive next season despite coming off a miserable 61-point campaign. And if they truly do intend to compete, it makes sense why they’d offer the head coaching gig to Tortorella, who has historically done well getting underperforming teams to play at a playoff level.

Tortorella is the second winningest American head coach in NHL history behind former Flyers bench boss Peter Laviolette. He has an all-time record of 673-541-37-132 and is one of only five coaches ever to win the Jack Adams Award twice.

The Flyers have not officially announced the hiring of Tortorella, and until they do, everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Still, there seems to be a whole lot of smoke around the Torts to Philly rumors.