Thursday Morning Fly By: First of the final was as good as advertised

*Game 1 in the books. Everyone have a good time? Are you yet tired of talking about John Tortorella? Well I regret to inform... [Inquirer]

*Reportedly, today Torts will be meeting with the Flyers about contract terms. So one assumes this will all be official by the weekend. [TSN]

*Unclear if the Flyers did this but Charlie, who is thorough, evaluated all the possible coaching options, including Tortorella. [The Athletic]

*Charlie also continued his season reviews with a look at what we saw from Morgan Frost this year. [The Athletic]

*As the Flyers continue to move backwards — stagnate, if you want to be generous — perhaps you would be interested in learning how one of the league’s best GMs built one of the league’s best teams. [Sportsnet]

*The league announced that next season will start October 11, which they’re saying is a return to “normal schedule.” This season started October 12. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, on being a sports fan, and what it means to just let go. [BSH]