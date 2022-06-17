Friday Morning Fly By: Welcome to Tortsadelphia

*Today is the day the Flyers will be making official what we’ve all known for what feels like one hundred and eighty four years: John Tortorella is the captain now. [BSH]

*The confirmation came from, shockingly enough, ESPN. Evidently they had a source very close to the situation. [ESPN]

*Charlie and his pals over at The Athletic put together an initial look at the choice to hire Torts and what went in to making it. [The Athletic]

*If nothing else, John Tortorella will provide us with a little bit of entertainment, on and off the ice. It’s been a while since we’ve had, you know... fun. With anything. [BSH]

*Anyway, Al Morganti and Bill Clement got a little lost in all of this week’s coaching craziness, so let’s talk again about how cool it is that they are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And through all this you’re all still Community Drafting, all the way up to the 19th overall now. [BSH]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio to take you into the weekend! A weekly tradition, really. The show is about Tortorella, naturally. [BSH]