Thursday Morning Fly By: Prospects, wrapped

*Yesterday was the day NHL teams needed to extend offers to their unsigned prospects, and somehow the Flyers managed to make a very boring, uninteresting day of NHL paperwork into something mildly controversial. They just can’t help themselves. So, Connor McClennan, no contract for him. Which is, if nothing else, curious. [BSH]

*Curious because the kid scored quite a lot of goals! Goals, at last check, are good! [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers also decided to let Marcus Westfalt walk, but also signed a couple of other guys to keep them in the family. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, all of the league’s as-yet undrafted prospects will be put through the weird wringer that is the Scouting Combine this weekend. Here’s what they’ll have to go through. [Inquirer]

*Some of the current Flyers had stories to tell about Combine weekend. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of the undrafted kids, we’re up to the 10th overall pick in the BSH Community Draft Board polling and it was a tie! Exciting! [BSH]

*Despite Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final taking place last night, people are still talking about the Cale Makar “offside” call/non-call in Tuesday’s WCF game. Here’s why it was correct. [Sportsnet]

*The ECF isn’t without its charms, though. This series could be a goalie battle for the ages. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, DGB has lessons to be learned from these final four teams. Sort of. [The Athletic]