Monday Morning Fly By: Did John Tortorella attend the Bryce Harper School of Philadelphia Pandering?

* In this space, we will check in on all things related to the most important hockey story out there right now. (Do not fact-check this statement, there’s nothing else going on.) John Tortorella was officially announced as the Flyers’ head coach on Friday, complete with a pretty healthy dose of pandering, and he and Chuck Fletcher did some press availability about it: [BSH]

* Yes, that was definitely a press conference you leave thinking that the guy wanted to be here. Hopefully it’s the start of something good: [The Athletic]

* And now, the next most important thing going on in the hockey world: our draft board. No. 20, Owen Pickering, is our newest addition to the ranking: [BSH]

* Also, cheers to Flyers senior director of communications Zack Hill, who will be retiring at the end of the month. Has always been excellent and professional — including to us here at BSH. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

* Some more kind words on Zack: [Hockeybuzz]

* Anything else going on? Anything? Oh. Right. I guess Colorado absolutely wiping the floor with the two-time defending champs to take a 2-0 lead in the Cup Final qualifies: [Mile High Hockey]

* So ... it’s weird watching the Lightning get rolled like this, right? Even acknowledging that this postseason’s had some ups and downs for them, it’s still weird, right? [NBC Sports]

* Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip surgery on Friday and the long-term outlook here does not appear to be great: [ESPN]

* Noted recent Flyers head coaching candidate and villainous goatee-haver Peter DeBoer is expected to be named the next bench boss of the Dallas Stars. How will he compare to the gruff and defensive-minded Rick Bowness? Who can say. [Sportsnet]

* Hey, the Memorial Cup is happening for the first time in a hot minute! Time to rev up those questionably legal streaming services and get a glimpse of the NHL’s future. [CBC]