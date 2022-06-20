 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Morning Fly By: Did John Tortorella attend the Bryce Harper School of Philadelphia Pandering?

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Kurt R. and Eamon Smith
NHL: JAN 04 Blue Jackets Training Camp Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

* In this space, we will check in on all things related to the most important hockey story out there right now. (Do not fact-check this statement, there’s nothing else going on.) John Tortorella was officially announced as the Flyers’ head coach on Friday, complete with a pretty healthy dose of pandering, and he and Chuck Fletcher did some press availability about it: [BSH]

* Yes, that was definitely a press conference you leave thinking that the guy wanted to be here. Hopefully it’s the start of something good: [The Athletic]

* And now, the next most important thing going on in the hockey world: our draft board. No. 20, Owen Pickering, is our newest addition to the ranking: [BSH]

* Also, cheers to Flyers senior director of communications Zack Hill, who will be retiring at the end of the month. Has always been excellent and professional — including to us here at BSH. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

* Some more kind words on Zack: [Hockeybuzz]

* Anything else going on? Anything? Oh. Right. I guess Colorado absolutely wiping the floor with the two-time defending champs to take a 2-0 lead in the Cup Final qualifies: [Mile High Hockey]

* So ... it’s weird watching the Lightning get rolled like this, right? Even acknowledging that this postseason’s had some ups and downs for them, it’s still weird, right? [NBC Sports]

* Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip surgery on Friday and the long-term outlook here does not appear to be great: [ESPN]

* Noted recent Flyers head coaching candidate and villainous goatee-haver Peter DeBoer is expected to be named the next bench boss of the Dallas Stars. How will he compare to the gruff and defensive-minded Rick Bowness? Who can say. [Sportsnet]

* Hey, the Memorial Cup is happening for the first time in a hot minute! Time to rev up those questionably legal streaming services and get a glimpse of the NHL’s future. [CBC]

