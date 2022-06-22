Wednesday Morning Fly By: Torts in town

*Yesterday marked John Tortorella’s official arrival in Philadelphia, and he spent the day meeting with fans and media and generally being the charming schmoozy dude we know he can be. So, love him or hate him before, he’s ours now. [Inquirer]

*Long before Torts was hired, before the rumors even kicked off, really, Cam Atkinson went to bat for his old coach when speaking with Chuck Fletcher at the end of last season. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The NHL Awards were last night. If you missed them, here’s what you missed. [Sportsnet]

*And tonight is Game 4! While watching Tampa thoroughly dominate the Avalanche in Game 3, did you feel like you were watching the series turn in real time? [ESPN]

*Jon Cooper and Jared Bednar had some things to say yesterday, while they were off. Mostly of the player-personnel-updates variety. [The Hockey News]

*Dan Bylsma is back. Say what you will about the Torts hire, but it could have been worse. [TSN]

*Okay so about the Community Draft Board... is it me or do all these kids have weird names this year? [BSH]

*And finally, a couple of weeks ago Charlie conducted his annual fan survey, and the results are in. And they’re pretty interesting! [The Athletic]