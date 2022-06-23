Thursday Morning Fly By: Final is getting spicy

*If you, like a lot of hockey fans, were rooting for this Final to go seven, it certainly seems like you’re in luck huh? Anyhoo, as the Tortorella welcome wagon continues its tour around Philadelphia, focus is turning to the draft which is only two weeks away. Solid chance the Flyers will end up with a defenseman. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There are a lot of questions facing the Flyers at the moment and the fine folks at the local paper took the time to try and answer some of them. [Inquirer]

*The next player up on the Community Draft Board is Jack Hughes. Another one. [BSH]

*If Chuck is going to make some trades (Chuck needs to make some trades), these thirty guys are at the top of the list of players he should be targeting. [Daily Faceoff]

*With this very fun Stanley Cup Final more than halfway over, DGB looks back at all of the series that got us here and ranks them, worst to best. [The Athletic]

*Our old pal Mike McKenna on when is the right time to pull your goaltender. [Daily Faceoff]

*Speaking of old pals of ours, Riley Cote’s work since his hockey career ended has landed him in Rolling Stone. That’s neat, and so is the stuff Cote is doing. [Rolling Stone]

*And finally, best-in-the-business Flyers’ beat Charlie O’Connor teamed up with fellow extremely smart hockey person Shayna Goldman to put together an exhaustive explainer on hockey analytics that is simply outstanding. Even if you think you totally understand all this stuff it is worth a read. [The Athletic]