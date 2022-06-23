 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BSH Radio #359: You’re up, Big Hayesy

In which the gang dives deeper into John Tortorella. Figuratively.

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, Stephanie Driver, and Charlie O'Connor
Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

It has been a whole week since the Flyers hired John Tortorella, and shockingly enough the gang still has some things to say about him. His coaching style, how he will interact with the players, and what his presence will ultimately mean for the success of next season’s flyers. There’s also a look into the collective mind of the Flyers fan base, and some talk about the Stanley Cup Final, headed to Game 5 on Friday.

