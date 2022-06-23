It has been a whole week since the Flyers hired John Tortorella, and shockingly enough the gang still has some things to say about him. His coaching style, how he will interact with the players, and what his presence will ultimately mean for the success of next season’s flyers. There’s also a look into the collective mind of the Flyers fan base, and some talk about the Stanley Cup Final, headed to Game 5 on Friday.
Filed under:
BSH Radio #359: You’re up, Big Hayesy
In which the gang dives deeper into John Tortorella. Figuratively.
Loading comments...