Friday Morning Fly By: This may be the end

*Game 5 tonight, my good pals! And, quite possibly, the end of the season. Having no more hockey always stinks but seeing the Cup awarded at home... that’s good stuff. Anyhoo, Jon Cooper has finally stopped crying about Game 4’s winning goal, so that’s good. [Sportsnet]

*Big news yesterday in the FlyersSphere was the re-signing of goalie Felix Sandstrom. [BSH]

*Cam Atkinson and Scott Hartnell had some things to say about the idea that John Tortorella is a nightmare to play for. [Inquirer]

*There is a case to be made for the Flyers to take Matthew Savoie at the draft in a couple of weeks. A good case, arguably. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And it really isn’t clear who the Flyers will take with the 5th pick. Or most of the picks, really. Even the bonafide experts can’t agree at this point. [The Athletic]

*But the experts at Broad Street Hockey (we mean you people) have settled on a Slovakian winger at number 24. [BSH]

*The NHL is fully committed to making you, the hardcore hockey fan, cringe at every possible opportunity. And as such, the NHL is getting into the NFT game. [ESPN]

*And finally, it is Friday and that means we’ve got a brand new BSH Radio! Stick through til the end for a fun surprise. [BSH]