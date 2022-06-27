BSH 2022 Community Draft Board, No. 26: Liam Ohgren

One of the prospects this year that seems to have people split is 6-foot-1, 201-pound left winger Liam Ohgren. Some rankings have him as high as late in the lottery, while others have him as low as a second-rounder.

This most likely has to do with his skill set, in the sense that he does basically everything very good but doesn’t excel in one particular area. He has a good shot, but wasn’t able to use it effectively in the SHL last season. Ohgren is also a responsible defender and will work hard to get the puck back if he turns it over.

Could the Flyers be the team that drafts him, hopes he can start to excel in certain areas of the game, and become the highly rated prospect some people believe he is?

2021-22 Season

Team: Djurgardens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Stats: 33G, 25A, 30GP

Team: Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Stats: 1G, 1A, 25GP

Pre-Draft Rankings

Dobber Prospects: No. 17

The Athletic, Wheeler (Midseason): No. 16

Elite Prospects (March): No. 16

Central Scouting (European Skaters): No. 8

What’s there to like?

There is a lot to like about Ohgren’s overall game. He is a very good skater, and has a good wrist shot, quick release, and can create his own shot which is why he led the J20 Nationell league in goals. Additionally, he can use his skating skills to elude defenders and create scoring chances for his teammates. Defensively, again, he is solid but not excellent. He does exactly what he needs to do and plays a responsible game.

What’s not to like?

He is not the best player along the boards, but part of that is also due to him playing against men and having to build a little muscle. Another thing to not like about Ohgren is that there is a worry about how high of a ceiling he could have. He has a high floor but I do not see him every being a star player or possibly even a top six player in the NHL.

How would he fit in the Flyers’ system?

This is an interesting question regarding Liam, because truthfully, I think he could fit on any team. He is the kind of player every team would like to have but won’t be anyone’s star player. He is solid in basically every aspect of the game, and should only get better as he continues playing against men. However, he is not amazing at any one particular thing. This is what will make him a very good role player on a team but never the main piece.

Could the Flyers actually get him?

Honestly I don’t think there is any chance Ohgren ends up on the Flyers at the end of the draft. He is not a player that will get drafted in the top-10, but is also not a player that I think will fall out of the first round. (And even if he did, the Flyers do not have their second round pick in the 2022 draft.)

One addition to the poll:

Luca Del Bel Belluz - C - Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)- 68GP, 30G, 46A, 76 PTS

“This young man can dangle with the best of them. His hands afford him the time and space that he needs to operate given that his feet are not the quickest. This is extremely obvious in transition as DelBelBelluz still manages to be excellent at gaining entry into the offensive zone despite lacking power and grace. He uses his frame well to protect the puck and he can keep it on a string to bide time until a passing or shooting lane develops. His hands are top notch as he rarely misses passes, even in full stride, and has worked hard to limit his turnovers this year despite being a creative playmaker.” – Brock Otten, Mckeen’s Hockey

Poll Who should be #26 on the BSH 2022 Draft Board? Lane Hutson

Tristan Luneau

Nathan Gaucher

Luca Del Bel Belluz vote view results 30% Lane Hutson (6 votes)

10% Tristan Luneau (2 votes)

55% Nathan Gaucher (11 votes)

5% Luca Del Bel Belluz (1 vote) 20 votes total Vote Now

​​1. Shane Wright — C, Kingston (OHL)

2. Juraj Slafkovský — LW, TPS (Liiga)

3. Logan Cooley — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

4. Simon Nemec — D, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

5. Matthew Savoie — C, Winnipeg (OHL)

6. David Jiricek — D, HC Plzeň (Czechia)

7. Joakim Kemell — W, JYP (Liiga)

8. Conor Geekie — C, Winnipeg (OHL)

9. Frank Nazar — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

T-10. Brad Lambert — C, JYP/Pelicans (Liiga)

T-10. Cutter Gauthier — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

12. Ivan Miroshnichenko — LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

13. Jonathan Lekkerimaki — RW, Djurgårdens IF (Ligga)

14. Danila Yurov — RW, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

15. Isaac Howard — LW, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

16. Pavel Mintyukov — D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

17. Jimmy Snuggerud — RW, US NTDP (USDP/USHL)

18. Rutger McGroarty — LW, US NTDP (USDP/USHL)

19. Marco Kasper — C, Rogle BK (SHL)

20. Owen Pickering — D, Swift Current (WHL)

21. Seamus Casey — D, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

22. Denton Mateychuk — D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

23. Jack Hughes — C, Northeastern (NCAA)

24. Filip Mesar - RW, HK Poprad (Slovakia)

25. Kevin Korchinski - D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)