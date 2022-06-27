Monday Morning Fly By: The Avs have done it!

*The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup Champions! And boy did they ever earn it. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Well, just in case you were getting a little too optimistic about the Flyers’ season, the team revealed that Joel Farabee had a rather major surgical procedure and will not be ready to go for 3-4 months. MONTHS. [BSH]

*But people seem to think John Tortorella will make a big difference. So there’s that. Might not have any players but the ones we have will be all Torts’d up! [Daily Faceoff]

*Speaking of Torts, is it possible he’s already planning to have a new boss, because Chuck Fletcher is on the world’s shortest leash? [BSH]

*Anyhoo, the draft. It’s next week! How’s about a Finnish winger for your Flyers? [NBC Sports Philly]

*We are up to number 25 on the big board and we’re looking at an offensive defenseman from out in the WHL. [BSH]

*In Former Flyers News™, Luke Richardson will be the next head coach in Chicago. [Second City Hockey]

*And Alex Lyon pitched a shutout to secure the Calder Cup for the Chicago Wolves. Nice to see him doing well. [Canes Country]

*It’s very nearly Hockey Hall of Fame class time and this year’s list has a lot of names on it for which you could make an argument. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole dropped this weekend! The Farabee news broke in real time as the boys recorded so it’s a must-listen. [BSH]