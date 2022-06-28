Tuesday Morning: Chuck, you’re up

*It’s been the offseason for us for a while but now, Cup award, tee times booked, it’s offseason for everybody. Which means now it’s time for Chuck to get busy with this whole retool thing. What would be nice is if he learns some lessons from what Joe Sakic has done in Denver. [Inquirer]

*There are many things to learn about how to build a winning hockey team! [Sportsnet]

*Anyway, you’ve probably seen it but it is objectively hilarious that Nicolas Aube-Kubel dented The Cup minutes after winning the dang thing. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Back to the draft we go: the league-wide SB Nation mock draft is running and with the 5th overall, the BrainTrust here at BSH selected David Jiricek. How’s that work for you all? [BSH]

*If the Flyers decide to draft for need, then they will need to go with a center. Them and like half the teams in the league really. [The Athletic]

*We’re up to 26 on the other mock draft currently going, the Community Draft Board voted on by you fine folks. [BSH]

*Yesterday we learned who makes up this year’s Hall of Fame class, and evidently it was Vancouver’s year. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The Colorado Avalanche didn’t just win, they won in a historically dominant fashion. It was a real clinic, start to finish. [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, what, exactly, made the Avs so dominant? Two words: Nate. MacKinnon. [ESPN]