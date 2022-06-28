BSH 2022 Community Draft Board, No 27: Nathan Gaucher

One of the top all-around players in this years draft is Nathan Gaucher from the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL. He is a very reliable player who can play any situation at any moment. He was also an alternate captain for Quebec despite being one of the younger players on the roster.

2021-22 Season

Team: Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

Stats: 31 G, 26 A, 66 GP

Pre-Draft Rankings

TSN, McKenzie: No. 20

Sportsnet: No. 22

Elite Prospects: No. 25

Central Scouting (NA Skaters): No. 16

What’s there to like?

Gaucher is one of the fastest and mechanically sound skaters in this years draft class. This allows him to fight through checks and play a solid 200-foot game. Offensively, he has enough skills where he won’t be a detriment in the offensive zone, but by no means is he a flashy player. He can provide a good netfront presence given his 6-foot-3, 207-pound frame.

He is one of the best defensive forwards in the draft this year and was relied upon in all situations of the game for his junior team. He has a big body which helps him physically against the bigger opponents, and he can use he quick feet and long reach to defend against the speedier players. He has a good ability to read plays and break up passes and then carry the pick up ice in transition.

What’s not to like?

There is not a lot about Gaucher’s game that makes you dislike him as a player, however there is not a lot of upside to his game. While he may be able to improve his offensive skills and scoring touch a bit before he jumps to the NHL, his big draw will always be his two-way game.

How would he fit in the Flyers’ system?

I see him being a very good bottom-six player in the NHL, possibly a second line player if he can improve his offensive abilities a bit. He will be a very good penalty killer and will be asked to match up against the other teams best players. His game is very safe and therefore I think he will have a lengthy career.

Could the Flyers actually get him?

I do not see a situation where the Flyers would draft him. I would not be shocked if he slipped out of the first round due to his lack of offensive ability. If he did go in the first round I could see him ending up with a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 25th pick. I think he would best fit on a team with a lot of offensive skill, where he will be asked to play a smart and simple game.

One addition to the poll:

Owen Beck - C - Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) - 68 GP, 21 G, 30 A, 51 PTS

“He is like a Swiss army knife. He can play (and excel) in all situations and has an extremely well-rounded skill set. This includes being one of the draft’s most dynamic skaters. Beck’s ability to create separation with his feet makes him extremely dangerous in transition, however he shows an ability to make sound decisions and skilled plays at full speed, a trait that not all draft eligible speedsters exhibit.”– Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

Poll Who should be #26 on the BSH 2022 Draft Board? Lane Hutson

Tristan Luneau

Luca Del Bel Belluz

Owen Beck vote view results 50% Lane Hutson (10 votes)

25% Tristan Luneau (5 votes)

15% Luca Del Bel Belluz (3 votes)

10% Owen Beck (2 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

​​1. Shane Wright — C, Kingston (OHL)

2. Juraj Slafkovský — LW, TPS (Liiga)

3. Logan Cooley — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

4. Simon Nemec — D, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

5. Matthew Savoie — C, Winnipeg (OHL)

6. David Jiricek — D, HC Plzeň (Czechia)

7. Joakim Kemell — W, JYP (Liiga)

8. Conor Geekie — C, Winnipeg (OHL)

9. Frank Nazar — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

T-10. Brad Lambert — C, JYP/Pelicans (Liiga)

T-10. Cutter Gauthier — C, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

12. Ivan Miroshnichenko — LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

13. Jonathan Lekkerimaki — RW, Djurgårdens IF (Ligga)

14. Danila Yurov — RW, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

15. Isaac Howard — LW, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

16. Pavel Mintyukov — D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

17. Jimmy Snuggerud — RW, US NTDP (USDP/USHL)

18. Rutger McGroarty — LW, US NTDP (USDP/USHL)

19. Marco Kasper — C, Rogle BK (SHL)

20. Owen Pickering — D, Swift Current (WHL)

21. Seamus Casey — D, NTDP (USDP/USHL)

22. Denton Mateychuk — D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

23. Jack Hughes — C, Northeastern (NCAA)

24. Filip Mesar - RW, HK Poprad (Slovakia)

25. Kevin Korchinski - D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

26. Liam Ohgren - D, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)