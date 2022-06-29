Wednesday Morning Fly By: Midweek doldrums

*This post-season-pre-draft period is such a bore. Nothing is happening. The Flyers, though, announced a cool new charity thing they’ll be doing next season. [Inquirer]

*Right, so the draft. Yesterday Margarita Bobby released his final rankings, and these are the ones that are typically in line with what happens on draft day. His top-5 are interesting, considering everything we’ve heard for the last year. [TSN]

*Bob seems to think we’ll be taking a center over one of the two high-end defensemen that will likely still be there at five. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We’re at 27 on the ol’Community Board, and all the way down here is a kid winning awards up in the Q. [BSH]

*But yeah, we won’t be bored for long. July is jam-packed with NHL action. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Shockingly enough, quite a lot of the Tampa Bay Lightning were playing hurt in the Final. One assumes the same is true for the Avs, though. [Raw Charge]

*We’re probably all hoping Chuck makes a trade or three this summer, and these guys are potential targets he may want to lock in on. [Sportsnet]

*The AHL will suspend Alex Lyon for two games next season for flipping the bird after he won the Calder Cup. Did you roll your eyes too when you read that? [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, Charlie did an analytics mailbag and it’s super interesting and informative, so you’d do well to read it. [The Athletic]