Thursday Morning Fly By: One week ‘til the big day

*It’s precisely one week ‘til Draft Day, which means this is a big big week for Charles Fletcher and Co. And as such we heard from Chuck yesterday; there were updates, answers, non-answers, everything you’d expect from an NHL front office presser. [Inquirer]

*Chuck’s not going to be able to rest on his laurels either because the first big trade of the offseason happened yesterday. So we are off to the races. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Evidently Joel Farabee’s injury really isn’t something residual from the season, it happened during some light weight lifting. Which seems bad, I’m not a doctor though. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, back to the draft. There’s a kid fixing to go in the bottom part of the top-10 that might be a surprise bargain for a team picking there. [TSN]

*Would you like a ranked list of over 400 of the kids available in this draft? Well you’re in luck! [ESPN]

*We’ve got another fun defenseman at 28 on the Community Draft Board. [BSH]

*Given that the Flyers have no money to speak of, this list of free agency bargains might be relevant to your interests. [Sportsnet]

*It would appear that the Penguins fans are entering the “find out” stage of Ron Hextall General Managering. [Pensburgh]

*DGB invented a whole new award, the Conned Smythe Award, for people who got ripped off in trades by the Colorado Avalanche. [The Athletic]

*And finally, Mitchell & Ness NHL apparel is coming back! Perhaps you will soon be able to buy a Flyers tee shirt that will not disintegrate after ten washes! [NHL.com]