Monday Morning Fly By: Brooms out in Alberta

*Have a good weekend, everybody? The hockey was pretty good, if you’re still into that kind of thing. Tonight the Avs and Oilers will play Game 4 in Edmonton with chance for Colorado to take the Western Conference Final in a sweep. Which is wild. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Game 3 on Friday night was a doozy, with Evander Kane laying a questionable, at best, hit on Nazem Kadri which will keep him out for at least the rest of this round. Which is a real shame. [TSN]

*Kane will not play tonight. He’s been suspended one (1) single game for that hit. [Sportsnet]

*Yesterday the Lightning finally got one on the Rangers, so at least we won’t see two sweeps. [Raw Charge]

*We also got a few more award winner announcements over the weekend. Carey Price was awarded the Masterton. You’ll remember that is the one Kevin Hayes was a finalist for. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*And Patrice Bergeron won the Selke (again). [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*Anyhoo, the Flyers. Charlie continues his season reviews with noted disappointment Ivan Provorov. [The Athletic]

*Travis Konecny would like you — yes you — to stick around because next season is gonna be better. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Been wondering what goofball questions the Flyers are asking prospects at the combine? Well you’re in luck! [Inquirer]

*Speaking of prospects, the draft board continues, with a kid whose name I’d love to hear Steve Coates try to get through during a broadcast. [BSH]

*And finally, since the draft is coming up quick, an expert’s guide on how to evaluate prospects. In case you wanted to do a little of that. [The Athletic]