Tuesday Morning Fly By: That’s one

*The Colorado Avalanche swept the Oilers on their way to the Final last night in a back-and-forth thriller. Tonight we see if Tampa can hang on. Exciting!!

*The Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy last night?? No one saw this coming. The coaching market is getting nuts. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*Anyhoo, the Community Draft Board is up to number 13, a you all have selected a small goals boy. [BSH]

*Scott Wheeler is the latest draft expert to release his final ranking and... well, his #5 overall is pretty interesting. For us. If it goes that way. [The Athletic]

*Wheeler’s top-10 is pretty different from Pronman’s, the last ranking we saw. Which fits with this idea that this particular draft could end up going a million different ways. [Sportsnet]

*Are goalies being run at too much? Interfered with too much? So much that we need to think about changing the rules? I dunno... [The Hockey News]

*Kevin Weekes has become one of the most fun hockey media personalities around, mostly due to his “breaking news” schtick that is extremely delightful. Here’s how he got to this place. [The Athletic]

*DGB loves making lineups using players defined by a bunch of random criteria, and it’s usually fun. So here’s another one. [The Athletic]

*And finally, Claude Giroux. A butterfly. If you love something, let it go. And such as. [BSH]