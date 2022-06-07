 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flyperbole: The $50 toilet question

RIPD Wing Bowl

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: MAY 21 Playoffs Round 2 Game 3 - Avalanche at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steve and Ryan are back to talk about the important issues, like how many cheesesteaks you can eat, and fishing money out of toilets. The guys also discuss Jordan Binnington and the case of the tossed water bottle, the 2022 Conference Finals, and more!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...