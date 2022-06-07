Flyperbole: The $50 toilet question

Steve and Ryan are back to talk about the important issues, like how many cheesesteaks you can eat, and fishing money out of toilets. The guys also discuss Jordan Binnington and the case of the tossed water bottle, the 2022 Conference Finals, and more!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.