Wednesday Morning Fly By: They can’t all be good

*Last night’s Game 4 in Florida was for sure the worst game of the Conference Finals thus far. Just not particularly exciting. Oh well. Anyhoo, the coaching search. These are (probably) the top guys. [Inquirer]

*How’d about this guy, who is a little out of left field. But he might be good! [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie continues to prioritize dudes who might not be here next season in his season review series, and next up is Brick, NJ’s own James van Riemsdyk. [The Athletic]

*We’re up to the 14th overall on the community draft board, and we’re looking at a winger this time. [BSH]

*Corey Pronman released a mock draft yesterday, which I guess is different from his overall ranking, because he has the Flyers drafting someone at 5 because he’s tall. Reputation precedes us all. [The Athletic]

*The Bruins offered some explanation for that whole “firing the head coach out of nowhere” thing they did they other day. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The Montreal Canadiens have hired arguably the most badass women’s hockey player in the game right now to do player development. What if they Flyers tried something like this? Wild stuff, right? [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole! And it’s a good one, folks. Nice way to kill an hour. [BSH]