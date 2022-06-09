Thursday Morning Fly By: Big game tonight

*Game 5 tonight; who ya got? This series has gotten very interesting. Games 1 and 2 made it seem like the Rangers were going to dominate, Game 3 was a pretty even match that the Rangers let slip away, and then Game 4 was 60 minutes of Tampa Bay excellence. Feels like Tampa has the edge now. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of dominance: the Colorado Avalanche. They’re just as good as everyone thought they were. [FiveThirtyEight]

*One thing that’s been fun is the emergence of some lesser-known players in these playoffs. Guys you never think about who’ve ended up breaking games. [ESPN]

*Anyway, the Flyers. Are you one of the folks complaining the Flyers haven’t done anything yet? Well, Bruce Cassidy coming on the market proves that sometimes waiting is the best thing you can do. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We’re up to 15 on the draft board. Here be a kid who scores goals. [BSH]

*We’re going to hear a lot about Johnny Gaudreau, and that’s because if he leaves Calgary the Flyers are a very likely destination. [The Athletic]

*John Hockey might be the biggest name on the UFA list this year but he sure isn’t the only one. [Daily Faceoff]

*And finally, Claude Giroux. What’s next for our old pal? [The Athletic]