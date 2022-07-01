You know what time it is: Draft Party time!

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is a mere week away and you know what that means...

...it’s time for us to fill you in on the details of our 5th Annual NHL Entry Draft Watch Party!

WHERE: Sport & Social at Philly Live!

WHEN: Thursday July 7 at 6 p.m. (draft begins at 7 p.m.)

THE FUN STUFF: This event is, as always, free to attend. The Draft will be shown on several televisions, including their big one, with sound, so you won’t miss a single thing. Not a single Gary Bettman (Bill Daly?) “we have a trade to announce.” We will have representatives from Flyers Charities, some swag from the team to giveaway, and (possibly!) some cool surprises throughout the evening. The restaurant’s full food and drink will be available, so feel free to come down early and have a little pre-draft dinner.

But the real spirit of this event is the opportunity to get together with other Flyers fans, meet some folks maybe you’ve been pals with on social media, and gripe about our favorite sports team together. Like the big messy family that we are.

Philly Live! Hotel & Casino is located right near the Wells Fargo Center so if you’re coming in from the ‘burbs or taking Septa in the city, it’ll be super easy to get to. There is ample parking available on site (including valet if you’re bougie); you can find all the details here on their site.