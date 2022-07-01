Friday Morning Fly By: Happy Canada Day!

*What a nice little Friday we’ve got here, eh pals? It’s Canada Day for our friends up north and the kickoff to the July 4th weekend for us down here... can’t go wrong. So naturally we’ll kick things off with this whole Ryan Ellis situation, which could not possibly be more up in the air. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In his presser the other day Chuck Fletcher certainly made it seem like the Flyers will be making their pick next Thursday. But a trade isn’t totally off the table. [BSH]

*If the Flyers decide to trade down a bit to pick up a couple of more assets, they may be in the perfect place to land Matthew Savoie, whose stock has fallen a bit over the last couple of weeks. [Inquirer]

*If you were Chuck Fletcher and you were going to tender an offer sheet this summer, which player would you be targeting and why is it Matthew Tkachuck? [The Athletic]

*As far as UFAs go, the Flyers are probably not going to be able to go for any of these guys given the GIANT raises they have likely earned themselves. [Sportsnet]

*Thankfully the Flyers don’t really have any big decisions to make with regard to their own free agents, though most other teams do. [The Athletic]

*It seems like when hockey fans hear the term “rebuild” they assume this means their team will be playing in the league’s basement for years and years before they are able to compete again. But how long does a rebuild actually take in the NHL? [TSN]

*And finally, just in time for the holiday weekend on both sides of the border, a new BSH Radio! You’ll definitely want to listen and get the details about next week’s Draft Party, which is going to be super fun. [BSH]