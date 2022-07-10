Bobby Brink reportedly dealing with hip injury, absent from Flyers Development Camp

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Philadelphia Flyers — this time it’s Bobby Brink, according to multiple reports now.

Anthony SanFillippo over at Crossing Broad first reported Sunday afternoon that Brink was dealing with a hip injury suffered earlier this offseason during training — timeline unreported — and was the reasoning for his non-participation in Flyers Development Camp, which kicked off with an off-ice portion on Sunday.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Flyers team beat writer Bill Meltzer and all but signals that Brink will be on the shelf for the immediate future though no confirmations of potential surgery — or any time missed going into the NHL regular season were made.

Confirming what ASF tweeted, Bobby Brink's non-participation in Dev Camp is injury related. He is dealing with a hip issue that came about in off-season training.



If Flyers didn't have bad luck with prospect injuries the last six years, they'd have no luck at all. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) July 10, 2022

Timing is suboptimal for Brink, 21, who figured to be battling for a roster spot at the NHL level after breaking through to the big club with four assists in 10 games to help close out the disaster of the 2021-22 season for the Flyers.

Brink flashed a bit in his in a cup of coffee, showing some of the offensive creativity that the Flyers saw in the 5-foot-8 winger during the pre-draft process and from his time at the University of Denver. Despite no goals, Brink was able to dish out four helpers and generally keep his head above water at 5-on-5 with a Corsi For of 46%, 44% Goals For, and a slightly better Expected Goals share of 47% per NaturalStatTrick. Brink’s progression at even strength will be something to watch as he figures to generate production on the power play given his skill set, but will need to provide enough value at 5-on-5 to stick a roster spot with regularity.

We’ll wait word on just how long — and if surgery is needed — Brink will be sidelined, but it’s yet another blow to the development curve of a Flyers prospect in what seems like a never ending run of injuries.